The Wikipedia co -founder, Larry Sangerload against Elon Musk, main ally of Donald Trump. He has used his X accountsocial network owned by the tycoon, to ask if you can determine which areas of the United States government paid workers To edit, supervise, update and monitor The content of the encyclopedia online.

“Hi Elon Musk. I’m the Wikipedia co -founder. Can I ask you to determine What branches of the US government. (If there are!) They have employees who are paid for editing, monitoring, updating, pressing, etc., on Wikipedia? “Has your message started in this social network.

Sanger has continued with very clear words: “If operations of this type are carried out, financing should be withdrawn. If there is none, we would like to know. Do you agree? “He also wanted to clarify for those people who do not know him that He left Wikipedia in 2002 And that the process of this website “is almost as opaque for me as it is for you.” And he also added that, for a long time, he has thought he is “tendentious.”

Elon Musk’s battles with Wikipedia

Elon Musk publicly criticized Wikipedia. In fact, a few months ago he described it as ‘Wakepedia’. He did it through a message posted on his X account. There the owner of Tesla urged his followers to They will stop making donations to digital encyclopedia until “restorate the balance in your editorial authority”. After these statements, a debate about the role of this website as a source of information was unleashed.

His criticism soon went viral on social networks and Wikipedia had to issue a statement to defend himself. This writing was sent to Newsweek And in it they explained that the funds raised by the website are intended for “equity” have a clear objective: Expand the participation of people from different origins in the edition of content. While those who go for “security and inclusion”, seek create a safe and accessible space In Wikipedia.





“Wikipedia is built on the premise that improves when more people from different perspectives, including different political positions, edit, cure and investigate content”Said a Wikimedia spokesman.