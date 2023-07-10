Sports doctor Larry Nassar, convicted in the US of sexually abusing gymnasts, was stabbed several times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida. Two sources close to the case explained to the Associated Press agency that the attack occurred on Sunday at the Coleman Penitentiary in Florida. One of them reported that the doctor had been stabbed in the back and chest. Nassar is stable.

More information

Nassar was sentenced in state and federal courts to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists Simone Biles, among many others. He admitted to sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Separately, Nassar pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

During the statements of the victims in the process, in 2018, several athletes testified that throughout the more than two decades of sexual abuse by Nassar they had told the coaches what was happening, despite which it was not denounced.

More than 100 women, including Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, collectively petitioned the federal government for more than $1 billion over the FBI’s failure to apprehend Nassar when agents learned of the allegations against him in 2015. He was detained by Michigan State University police in 2016, more than a year later.

Michigan State, which was accused of passing up many opportunities over the years where it could have stopped Nassar, has agreed to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who were assaulted by him. USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee have reached a $380 million settlement.

