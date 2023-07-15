Larry”major nelson” Hryb, long one of the most recognizable presences on the team of Xboxhas announced his departure from Microsoft after 22 years. Hryb has been in Microsoft since early 2001, initially as editor-in-chief of MSN Music before joining the division Xbox of the company two years later. As a senior product manager for XboxHryb focused on helping shape the community experience of Xbox Live; credits itself as a key contributor to features such as the achievement system of Xbox and the group chat. In 2012, he became the senior director of corporate communications.

Over the years, major nelsona name derived from Hryb’s Gamertag, has been something of a leader for Xboxtransmitting information related to Xbox Live to the community and having a prominent presence on various blogs, live streams, podcasts and community-focused shows. However, now Hryb is leaving for new horizons.

“After 20 amazing years,” he wrote on Twitter, “I have decided to step back and work on the next chapter of my career.” “As I take a moment and think about all we’ve done together,” Hryb continued, “I want to thank the millions of gamers around the world who have included me in their lives. Also, thanks to the members of the team at Xbox for trusting me to have a direct dialogue with our clients. The future is bright for Xbox and, as a player, I’m excited to see his evolution.”

Following today’s announcement, several prominent industry figures, including Mike Ybarra of Blizzard and influential industry presence Geoff Keighley paid tribute to Hryb’s contribution to Xbox.

Thank you, Larry, for all you have done to make Xbox what it is today,” Ybarra shared in a tweet. “An incredible impact, always a positive attitude and a pleasure to work with you.” Keighley, for his part, wrote: “Thank you for everything you have done in all these decades for our industry; I still fondly remember presenting many releases of Xbox with you”.

Hryb has not yet shared details about what his next professional adventure will be after his departure from Microsoftbut says:

“I’m going to take some time to spend time with my family (seriously!) and enjoy the Seattle summer. As many of you know, I never really took a break… so now I will have that opportunity.”

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: I have to recognize the importance of Major Nelson in the industry and, above all, in the contact that Microsoft achieved with its community through him. Although I did not like the man a little because of his attitude, it was fun and I hope he has a great retirement or has fun in his next professional adventure.