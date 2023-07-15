Larry Hrybi.e. the famous one Major Nelsonannounced the decision of leave Xbox after 20 years of career, in which he represented one of the major spokespersons and prominent elements dedicated to communication, but maintaining the role of Director of Programming of Xbox Live.

Major Nelson reported that “After 20 incredible years, I decided to take a step back and work on the next chapter of my career. As I take a moment to think about everything we’ve done together, I want to thank the millions of gamers around the world who have included me as a part of their lives,” Larry Hryb wrote in his Twitter farewell message.

“Also, I thank the members of the Xbox team for trusting me and putting me in direct dialogue with our users. The future of Xbox is brilliant and, as a gamer, I’m excited to see it evolve, thank you all and see you online.” Hryb then reported that the official Xbox podcast will take a break this summer and then return with a new format, and possibly with a new handler and manager.