Larry Hrybi.e. the famous one Major Nelsonannounced the decision of leave Xbox after 20 years of career, in which he represented one of the major spokespersons and prominent elements dedicated to communication, but maintaining the role of Director of Programming of Xbox Live.
Major Nelson reported that “After 20 incredible years, I decided to take a step back and work on the next chapter of my career. As I take a moment to think about everything we’ve done together, I want to thank the millions of gamers around the world who have included me as a part of their lives,” Larry Hryb wrote in his Twitter farewell message.
“Also, I thank the members of the Xbox team for trusting me and putting me in direct dialogue with our users. The future of Xbox is brilliant and, as a gamer, I’m excited to see it evolve, thank you all and see you online.” Hryb then reported that the official Xbox podcast will take a break this summer and then return with a new format, and possibly with a new handler and manager.
Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb: An old face of Xbox
Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb has been a stable member of the Xbox organization chart, as one of the recurring faces, even in public, regarding Microsoft’s gaming division. He joined the company in 2001, moved to Xbox in 2003 and was mainly involved in the management of the Xbox Live platform, but also in other aspects of the consoles and the user experience in general.
Much of her role involved the communication, through the weekly podcast dedicated to Xbox and the official blog, but we also saw him often during the presentation events, even if in recent years he had fallen out of the picture a bit. At this point, we are waiting to find out what the “new chapter” of his career will be: in the meantime, many personalities from the gaming scene have replied to his greeting tweets such as Rod Fergusson and Mike Ybarra of Blizzard, as well as Geoff Keighley, Jez Corden, InXile and many others who greeted one of the historic faces of Xbox.
