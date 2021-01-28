TV host Larry King’s wife, actress Shawn King, said her husband did not die of the coronavirus, as originally reported. She revealed the real cause of death and the last words of the TV presenter in an interview with Entertainment Tonight reporters.

“It was an infection, it was sepsis. By that time he was already ready to leave, I can tell you, “she said. According to his wife, King did not want to die, but after so many years and the illnesses he had suffered, the husband had a hard time, especially in the last year of his life.

Despite this, the 87-year-old TV presenter was able to recover from the coronavirus. “This (COVID-19 – approx. “Lenta.ru”), of course, affected him, and an infection unrelated to the virus eventually finished him off, but he left with a fight, ”said his wife.

Shortly before his death, the couple was able to communicate via video call via FaceTime. “I love you, take care of the children,” his wife quoted the last words of the TV presenter.

The American TV presenter died on January 23 in Los Angeles. Officially, the cause of death of the presenter was not reported, but it was known that shortly before leaving, he was diagnosed with a coronavirus. Over the past few years, King has experienced a heart attack, divorce and death of his own children. From 1985 to 2010, King hosted his own show, Larry King Live, on CNN, the premier television show of his career. Thanks to the transfer, he became known not only in the United States, but also in other countries of the world.