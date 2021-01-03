Popular American TV presenter Larry King has been hospitalized after being infected with the new coronavirus, CNN reports.

According to the TV channel, the 87-year-old TV presenter has been undergoing treatment for a week in a Los Angeles hospital.

It is noted that King is in isolation. Neither children nor his wife, Sean, can visit it, the TV presenter filed for divorce in the summer of the year before last.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the coronavirus pandemic was caused by separate outbreaks of the disease in different regions of the planet, and China was simply the first to inform about the detection of COVID-19 on its territory.

The Foreign Minister noted that numerous studies prove this version.

Wang Yi also stressed that China has always openly cooperated with the international community in the fight against coronavirus.