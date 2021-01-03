Larry King, one of the legendary interviewers for the American television network CNN, has filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn Southwick King, a former singer and television presenter with whom he had been married for almost 22 years. The confirmation has been made by the lawyer of the journalist and writer who is currently 85 years old.

King and his 59-year-old wife were married on September 5, 1997, and have two children together, Chance, 20, and Cannon, 19. Official documents obtained by The Blast specify that the separation of the couple dates back to June 6, 2019. The lawsuit argues that the lawsuit alleges the helpful reason for irreconcilable differences, but it is public that Larry King had been distressed at least since 2016 by an alleged extramarital affair of his wife who had lasted more than a year. About this infidelity a source close to the couple came to comment to the magazine People that Larry was “completely embarrassed and distraught over this and doesn’t know what to do.” King and Southwick denied these circumstances in a joint interview they gave in August 2016 to Home & Family magazine. “I’ve been in the business for 60 years and I’ve dealt with rumors for a long time. Rumors are what they are, rumors. And I don’t pay attention to them,” the famous interviewer said at the time.

However, it is not the first time that there has been a serious disagreement between this couple. As early as 2010, the American television star filed for divorce from his wife after the National Enquirer published that she had had an affair with her children’s baseball coach, Hector Penate. The athlete acknowledged that such a relationship had existed between them, but at that time the couple decided to remain together and King withdrew the lawsuit.

The New York journalist has been married seven times throughout his 85 years of life, while his still wife has only been married once. In September 2017, Larry King revealed in the magazine US Weekly that only two months before he had had to be operated on for lung cancer that was detected during a medical check-up. “They told me, ‘You have lung cancer, but it is very small and seems to be in an early stage.”

The doctors who operated on him had to remove 20% of one of his lungs, but after two weeks of rest the journalist was able to return to his work, At that time King, who had been a smoker but had not been close to tobacco for 30 years, used its popularity to educate young people about the harmful effects of smoking and encourage them to quit; in addition to insisting on the need for periodic medical check-ups.

Larry King announced his first retirement from the front line of television in 2010, when he was 76 years old and had more than 40,000 interviews behind him. Then he alleged personal reasons for making this decision and his wife, Shawn Southwick, was at the center of the controversy: she was recovering from a drug overdose and several months ago they had announced a divorce that never came.

Lawrence Zeiger, his real name, made his debut on a local radio station in Miami (Florida) where he provided color notes for the games of the local American football team, the Miami Dolphins. He joined the CNN team in 1985. The secret to his success was taking the public calling style that prevailed on radio and turning it into a way of doing television.