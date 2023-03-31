Mexico.-Singer Larry Hernández He doesn’t want his daughter to swearas he does and in a video that he shares on his social networks, you can see how he asks the little girl.

Larry Hernández laughs when he He asks his little girl not to swear anymore, because her attitude caused him thanks and neither of them could avoid “laughing”.

And it is that the girl, named Dalett, “has her mouth loose” saying some rude things that she has learned from her famous father and for that reason he cannot help but laugh.

Larry, the husband of Kenia Ontiveros, asks his daughter to stop swearing, since she is only two years old and he makes her see that it is not good for her to say them.

The girl, whom he affectionately nicknames ‘La Bebechi’, stares at Larry, very attentive, but does not listen to his instructionswhich creates a fun family moment.

Larry Hernandez, regional mexican singeran interpreter of corridos and songs like ‘Sin ganas de diner’, is happy to share videos and photos on Instagram in which he appears with his family, especially with his little girl Dalett, who is at the age of “mischief”.

