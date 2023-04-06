Mexico.-Singer Larry Hernández surprise a waiter by leaving him a big tip, This can be seen in a video that circulates on Tik Tok and immediately goes viral.

Larry Hernández went to dinner at a luxurious restaurant in the company of his wife and when it was time to pay the bill he looked splendid, because He left almost 300,000 pesos as a tip for the waiter.

“Oh my love! It’s okay… Larry wants to be the Russian one, ”Kenia Ontiveros expressed when her husband Larry showed him the ticket for her account, where he had already marked the referred tip.

The waiter is incredulous, because he believes that it is a joke, but it was not like that, Larry even showed his fans and followers the account in a video.

The singer of the Mexican regional had spent almost 798 dollars on dinner and in the tip section he noted the not inconsiderable amount of 15 thousand dollars.

“Even the manager here doesn’t earn that,” the waiter said, surprised when Larry asked him if he was satisfied with the amount of the tip and also questions the singer if his wife wouldn’t be angry because of what he left her as a tip.

“Let the twenty fall on you,” Larry Hernández replies to the kid who served them, also makes him see that he deserves it because he served them quite well and was “cool” with them.

