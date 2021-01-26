Larry Fink, President of BlackRock, during a speech in New York in November 2018 EUGENE GOLOGURSKY / GETTY

There is no one with more power in the financial world than Larry Fink. As CEO of BlackRock he manages $ 8.6 trillion (€ 7.1 trillion). It is not his money, but he tries to find a return on that capital so that his clients’ savings flourish. With that responsibility behind him, and the power given to him to run the world’s largest fund manager, since the financial crisis broke out in 2008, he has allowed himself the luxury of sending a letter every year to the business leaders of the largest companies in the world. world to give them homework. In this year’s letter, his message focuses above all on convincing managers that they must persevere in the fight against climate change. And not only because he thinks that capitalism must assume its responsibility in curbing global warming, but also because it is a task in which there is much to be gained. “The climate transition presents a historic investment opportunity,” he says.

When the covid-19 pandemic broke out almost a year ago, everything indicated that priorities were going to take a 180-degree turn: the urgent (saving the economy) would relegate what was important (the climate battle) to the background. However, reality has denied that forecast. From January to November 2020, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) invested $ 288 billion worldwide in sustainable assets, which represents an increase of 96% compared to all of 2019. “I think the pandemic has meant such existential crisis – such a stark reminder of our fragility – that it has encouraged us to confront the global threat of climate change with greater vigor and to consider how it, like the pandemic, will alter our lives. It has reminded us how the most serious crises, be they health or environmental, require an ambitious response on a global scale, ”reflects Fink.

Climate change, he says in his letter, is the main concern of BlackRock’s clients. “As more and more investors choose to orient their portfolios towards companies focused on sustainability, the more accelerated the far-reaching transition we are witnessing. And since this will have a drastic effect on the way capital is allocated, all management teams and boards will have to consider how it will affect their company’s shares, ”he explains.

In his opinion, there is no company whose business model will not be profoundly affected by this transition to an economy with zero net carbon emissions, that is, that does not emit more carbon dioxide than it removes from the atmosphere by 2050, the threshold established by the scientific sphere necessary to keep the increase in global warming well below two degrees centigrade. “As the transition accelerates, companies with a well-articulated long-term strategy and a clear plan to address the transition to a zero net carbon economy will stand out in the eyes of their customers, regulators, their employees and their shareholders, by conveying confidence in their ability to weather this global transformation, ”warns Fink. “However, companies that are not preparing quickly enough will suffer a penalty in their business and valuations, as these same stakeholders will no longer trust that these companies can adapt their business models to the drastic changes that they are coming ”, he adds.

Investors, according to Fink, cannot build their portfolios for this transition if they do not understand how each company is prepared for the physical threats of climate change. “We ask companies to come up with a plan on how well their business model will be compatible with an economy with zero net carbon emissions. In addition, we urge them to report on how this plan is integrated into their long-term strategy and is subject to review by their board of directors ”. The head of BlackRock also reminds that in the fight against global warming, private initiative alone is not enough. “Governments around the world, under enormous budgetary pressure from the pandemic, must also undertake large-scale projects to create infrastructure to address climate change, both to protect themselves against the physical risk that it entails and to generate energy. clean. These challenges will require the establishment of creative public-private partnerships to finance them, as well as an improvement in the presentation of information to attract capital ”, he recalls.

More inequality

Fink’s letter also recalls that the coronavirus has widened economic inequality in the world. “While some sectors, especially those that depend on the presence of people, have been penalized, others have prospered. And, although the recovery of the stock markets encourages growth as the pandemic subsides, the current situation continues to be characterized by economic collapse, with an unemployment rate in very high quotas, daily closures of small businesses and families around the world. world with serious difficulties to pay rent and buy food ”, acknowledges the famous financier.

Fink, who at one time sounded like a member of Joe Biden’s economic cabinet, has a sour memory of Donald Trump’s last months at the helm of the US Administration. “When several months of the year had passed, the pandemic coincided with historic protests of racial injustice in the United States and around the world. And, more recently, it has exacerbated political unrest in the United States, where this month we witnessed political alignment – fueled by lies and political opportunism – sparked violence. What happened in the US Capitol is a stark reminder of the vulnerability and incalculable value of a democratic system. “

In the chapter on racial tensions, Fink also recalls that his funds will prioritize those companies that fight against any type of segregation. “While issues of race and ethnicity vary widely around the world, we expect companies in all countries to have a human resource strategy that enables them to tap into the widest pool of talent possible. When you publish your sustainability reports, we urge you that the information on the human resources strategy fully reflect your long-term plans to improve the issues of diversity, equity and inclusion, as appropriate in each region, ”he says.

Although the pandemic has accentuated the role of the state in the economy, Fink highlights in his letter the role that the corporate world has played in recent months. “Despite the darkness of the last twelve months, we have seen flashes of light materialize, for example, in companies that have worked to serve their stakeholders with courage and conviction. We have seen how companies have acted quickly to innovate and maintain the flow of food and goods during the confinements “, he underlines in his letter. “Companies have stepped up to support charities that care for the underprivileged. As part of one of the great triumphs of modern science, several vaccines were developed in record time. Many companies have also responded to calls for racial equality, although we still have a long way to go to meet these commitments. And surprisingly, in the context of disruption in 2020, companies have acted strongly to address climate change, ”adds Fink.