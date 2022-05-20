In the return of the playout, the Calabrians overturn the 0-1 of the first leg thanks to a brace from the Argentine striker

San Vito Marulla has put love into it. He welcomed Cosenza with choirs, banners, smoke bombs. The stadium becomes a bedlam and enthusiasm gives way to success. The rest are done by the boys from Bisoli, safe in the playout thanks to two goals from Joaquin Larrivey (2-0). The rossoblùs remain in B, Vicenza relegates despite the victory of the first leg.

ZILLI – The first half is all of the Venetians. Cosenza never kicks in the goal, Baldini’s men create more: at 9 ‘Matosevic deflects a left hand from Frog from distance with his hand, then Lukaku chokes his left too much a few minutes later. Very large ball (12 ‘). Between 23 ‘and 27’ the usual Diaw tries, the first time with a right scissor kick and the second with a header, without finding the advantage. The first 45 ‘ends like this, but in the second half it is Cosenza who makes the game. Who knows what Bisoli said in the interval. Case and his teammates return to the field with another look and take the lead after twenty seconds. All thanks to the newly entered Massimo Zilli, 19, the man of the winning goal against the Cittadella who sent the rossoblùs to the playout. On a cross from Liotti’s left, the former Lazio striker hits his head and forces Contini to a short rebound. Larrivey pounces on the ball and scores for an empty net. Seventh goal of the season. The eighth will also come. See also Simeone's five concerns for the game against Real Madrid

EL BATI – Baldini is not there and brings in the attacking tandem Da Cruz-Meggiorini, all after another dangerous chance of Cosenza. At 54 ‘Caso jumps a couple of men and concludes with his left from a tight angle, but Contini saves. The doubling comes about ten minutes later: a touch with Brosco’s hand after a cross from the left and a penalty kick. On the spot goes Larrivey, 37, with no desire to stop, who locks the game by signing the 2-0 (67 ‘). The former Cagliari takes off his shirt and goes to his fans to get the well-deserved applause. Arrived in January from the Universidad de Chile, “El Bati” scored 8 goals in 17 games between regular season and playout. Man is the salvation. At 80 ‘, then, Bisoli grants him a standing ovation by letting Vallocchia enter. Vicenza tries the miracle of the last minutes, but this time it’s not what. Cosenza still in Serie B for the fifth year in a row. At the end of the game the team goes to celebrate under the curve. Nobody wants to leave the stadium. See also Verona-Salernitana, ends 1-2 at the Bentegodi

May 20, 2022 (change May 20, 2022 | 23:02)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Larrivey #hero #Cosenza #Calabrians #saved #Vicenza #relegated