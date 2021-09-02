The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, announced this Thursday morning the five measures that the City prepared to prevent contagion of covid-19 in the PASO of the next 12 of September.

One of the official’s announcements was that the table and prosecutors authorities who want to be tested before the elections you can register now through the site buenosaires.gob.ar/elecciones.

News in development.

The official document detailing the City’s action plan for STEP 2021 is reproduced below:

SAFE ELECTION PLAN: MEASURES TO VOTE CAREFULLY

The City Government will carry out the Safe Elections Plan within the framework of the STEP (Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory) that will take place on Sunday, September 12. The objective will be that the porteños vote carefully and minimize the possibility of infections in the framework of the health emergency due to COVID-19.

The measures will be deepened based on 5 central axes: free tests in the previous 48 hours; social distance; priority of older adults; organization of voting centers; and hygiene and disinfection of spaces.

In addition, to guarantee that the classes of the following Monday develop normally, from the moment the elections close, the cleaning of the schools will begin. They will continue from 5 in the morning the following day and thus the regular schedule for the beginning of the school day will be maintained.

The different care initiatives will be carried out thanks to the joint work between the GCBA and the National Electoral Justice.

The 5 keys to the Safe Elections Plan

1. Tests on all participants of the PASO operation

During the days of September 10 and 11, an operation will be carried out so that the around 100,000 people who participate in the launch of the election can be tested preventively and free of charge.

All those affected by the election operation will be included, such as the polling station authorities, party prosecutors, Electoral Justice delegates, members of the General Electoral Command, those responsible for the establishments, security personnel and facilitators. sanitary.

Those interested should request an appointment online through the official site of the GCBA: buenosaires.gob.ar/elecciones. Then, between 12 and 24 hours after it has been carried out, they will be able to consult the result of the same easily and quickly through Boti, the WhatsApp of the City. To do this, you must program the number (+54911) 5050-0147 and then write “test result”.

Different centers will be available, among which the following stand out: Costa Salguero.

Club San Lorenzo.

The Rural.

Chacabuco Park.

Los Andes Park in Chacarita (new).

Commune 7.

Usina del Arte.

Villa Devoto.

San Cayetano.

Houssay Square.

The shifts will be enabled in a staggered manner and if demand intensifies, more testing centers will be allocated.

If a table authority obtains a positive result for coronavirus, it must inform the Federal Court who will assign its replacement.

2. Increase in voting centers to guarantee the distance between people

In order to avoid crowds and favor social distancing, the number of voting centers will be increased by 29%: they will go from 798 to 1,031. In this way, the number of people attending each one will be reduced.

As usual, they will be located mainly in public and private schools and will add up to a total of 8,500 tables.

3. Care of the elderly

Those over 70 years of age will have priority throughout the day and will be able to access their table directly, without having to queue.

4. Organization in the voting places

The lines will be located mainly outside the voting centers and, if the characteristics of the place allow it, there will also be reduced lines in the internal courtyards.

Each establishment will have a health facilitator who will have the task of ordering the entry and exit of voters and reinforcing the importance of the correct use of masks.

Likewise, signage will be used to guide residents about circulation within the center and in waiting places.

5. Hygiene measures.

The Porteño Government will provide supplies for the disinfection of each establishment. The spaces will be properly sanitized and ventilated on a regular basis. The cleaning and disinfection of surfaces, doorknobs, dark rooms, floors and bathrooms will be carried out before, during and at the end of election day.

In turn, all tables will have a sanitary kit to periodically disinfect the items used during the election and to sanitize hands. The use of face masks will be mandatory at all times and before entering the dark room, people must use hand sanitizer.

Unlike the previous electoral bodies, on this occasion the polling station authority will not manipulate the voters’ DNI. There will be a plastic tray to reduce contact.

Recommendations and tips for voters

– Consult the electoral roll before attending the voting place at: buenosaires.gob.ar/elecciones, in the WhatsApp chat of the City (11 5050-0147) or at padron.gob.ar. It may have been modified by the incorporation of more centers.

– Know in advance the table number and order to speed up the process and minimize the wait.

– Adults over 70 years of age may prove their age and request priority to avoid the queue throughout the day.

– Correctly use the mask and alcohol gel to minimize the chances of infection.

– Maintain distance from other neighbors at all times.

– Bring your own pen to sign the electoral roll.

– Close the envelope by placing the flap inwards.

– Withdraw immediately after voting.

– Faced with symptoms compatible with COVID-19, do not go to the voting center and go to the nearest Febrile Emergency Unit (UFU).

– Those who are serving isolation due to coronavirus (positive cases, close contacts, etc.) should not go to vote.

LGP