“If you want to be president, you will have to compete now in the province of Buenos Aires and, if you win, you will have many more chances.”Mauricio Macri advised Facundo Manes. The neurologist was reclining on a black leather chair, his back to two pictures with photos of mobilizations in the last days of Let’s change power. When he looked up, he met the eyes of Nelson Mandela, a hyper-realistic portrait that the former president transferred from the presidential office to his office in Olivos. Manes had come here to whitewash his electoral aspirations, but for some reason he preferred not to fully reveal his intentions.

A few days later, in that same chair where Manes had been, a radical leader told Macri that the neurosurgeon had slipped into a barbecue that he would only be a candidate if the UCR proclaimed it and if they did not force him to go to interns. The first wish is accomplished. The second, hardly happens. Macri explained to his interlocutor: “If you think you are going to land on a flying saucer directly at the Casa Rosada, you are wrong. That does not exist. He’s going to have to put his feet in the mud “.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta finished learning the details of the imminent launch of Manes in Tabac, the cafe on Libertador avenue that uses as a bunker. He was brought up to date by two strong radicals, Alfredo Cornejo and Mario Negri. He saw both of them on the same day, but at a different time. He sat with them on the sidewalk. The neighbors, from time to time, interrupted them with a comment, generally praiseworthy. “Horacio likes to go fishing at the fishmonger”says one of the opposition leaders who in recent weeks seems to be beginning to see the mayor’s defects.

Nothing of life or death, but the discomfort towards his figure grows in some sectors and is a focus of alteration in the Buenos Aires leadership. It is a novelty that his own allies question him. The root of this change has a name: María Eugenia Vidal. His long musings about what he should do in the legislative race has aroused annoyance in certain actors, anger in others and recurring doses of sarcasm. In honor of the character in The Odyssey, a book-loving macro-writer has replaced the name of María Eugenia with that of Penelope.

Many reproach Larreta for not being able to convince her to stay in the province, where she is the leader of the opposition who measures the best in the polls. They also blame him for having delayed the decision together, despite the interns who were shooting themselves in Together for Change. “He thought he was going to be able to control the fire and it got out of hand”Says a former minister. The radicals struck a caper. Before they were angry, now they celebrate: “Horacio gave us Facundo.”

Larreta and Vidal believe that those who are putting clubs in the wheel are Macri and his disciples, and that they have not done anything to control the momentum of Patricia Bullrich. The former governor has told her former boss. Perhaps he repeated it yesterday in the hermetic conversation they had alone. She considers that they are hurting Horacio, the best-profiled candidate for 2023, by not letting you freely choose who leads the payroll in your district.

The macristas respond that Vidal’s attitude is part of a whim and assure that the true objective of Larreta is to advance the arm wrestling of 2023 and take Macri off the field forever. Killing the father to free himself from the bonds, in psychoanalytic terms.

“They will not kill me”Patricia Bullrich told her collaborators when she learned of the rumors that she was thinking of lowering her candidacy. Rumors were based on the fact that they are going to leave her alone. In part, it is true: Macri will not campaign for her. That is why Bullrich hit the foul at Wednesday’s meeting. If the Buenos Aires intern is inevitable, Macri will declare himself dispensing. Larreta, on the other hand, agreed with Vidal to campaign full time.

The larretista obsession does not only pass through the City. In a single move they intend to impose leaders on one side and the other of General Paz. “An intern with Manes does not seem bad to me”Larreta told Cornejo and Negri, after confirming that his dolphin will be Diego Santilli. The same idea was repeated in talks and chats with Gerardo Morales and Martín Lousteau. None of the four radicals knew how to decipher if Larreta promotes the internal in Buenos Aires out of conviction or because the play went wrong And now you have to review your plan.

The mayor also spoke with Carrió. The relationship is not bad, but it is not idyllic like months ago. Negri asked him to take care of her. That they do not promise things that they are not going to fulfill. Carrió had volunteered to lead the ballot. Now Santilli is excited to add it to the tours. Nor does he rule out tempting her with position two on the ballot if Margarita Stolbizer – with whom Lilita gets on badly – ends up being Manes’ partner, as the doctor wants. Santilli keeps that letter. He often woos his partner. She calls him frequently. He recently did it to solve a domestic problem for him.

“Let’s not screw around anymore, let’s become aware of what is happening and let’s agree,” Negri has been saying to radicals and macristas. The deputy has a theory about what will be at stake at the polls: “The ruling party is seven seats away from staying with the Republic.” It refers to the quorum in Deputies. Block K has 119 seats. For the proper quorum, in truth, he lacks ten legislators, but Negri says that “three deputies are always obtained”. The reasoning, almost a campaign speech, was appropriated by other referents of the space. One step away from Venezuela, they need to say. Patience. They will say it in the campaign.

Macri and Carrió also chatted about the proselytizing discourse, now that they no longer speak through Hernán Lombardi, Fernando de Andreis and Maximiliano Ferraro. They chatted twice on the phone in recent days. The first call was cold, but ended with laughter when they both discovered they were visiting the same chiropractor, in San Isidro. “Uh, that one talks more than you “Macri told him, and the conversation slowed down.

The second call was on Thursday, shortly before noon. A while before, Larreta had left the former president’s house, after a talk in which it was intended to spread a path to peace, although in truth there was peaks of tension and little understanding. The two talked about the pressure they’re getting from Red circle for an agreement to prevail. “99.9% do not understand what we are doing “said one of the leaders who thoroughly addressed the talk with one of the protagonists.

Has Macri asked him for a new attempt to retain Vidal in the Province? No. It just put pressure on him. In your style: “You are the head of the district. It is your responsibility what happens “. Larreta relies on the fact that Vidal is her friend and that she will respect what she decides. The harassment of Larreta includes phrases such as “we warned you that this was going to happen” if Vidal’s vagueness was stretched over time. Lousteau was one of them. The economist takes a little revenge: walks with Manes, who has been asking for a leap into politics since 2013, and will campaign against Santilli.

In Province there is a third protagonist, angry (“we are at the limit of being a fool,” he said) and willing to play. Jorge Macri, the mayor of Vicente López. The entire space was contacted and advised that it will be presented at the PASO. There are those who distrust. They think he does it to negotiate. Data: position to choose, it is much closer to Manes than to Santilli.

And the rest of the Buenos Aires mayors? Of the 135, the opposition has 32 from the UCR and 29 from the PRO, but PRO leaders govern larger districts. Four million inhabitants against one million of radicalism. A battle of love and betrayal is fought in that world. One more.

Meanwhile, Cristina waits. With a devastating crisis in tow, it’s true. But with the pen in his hand and without anyone arguing a word with him.