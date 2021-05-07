In this week, when two hundred years have passed since the death of Napoleon, there are those who remember some of his many famous phrases. “If your enemy is making a mistake, don’t distract him”, was the favorite of the opposition leaders on May 1. They repeated it like karma while they watched the kilometric lines of cars on the Panamericana because, with the excuse of taking their temperature, Governor Axel Kicillof had decided to block the highway to annoy those who were going to Greater Buenos Aires taking advantage of sunny Saturday.

It was the Governor’s adolescent response, after the difference on either side of General Paz was evident. In the City, face-to-face classes continue and in the Buenos Aires suburbs they were interrupted, without scientific arguments and exposing the poorest children in Argentina to be left without education and without breakfast and dinner plate which, in many cases, is only possible at school. It is the contradictory curve that descends from the ideological trap to hypocrisy.

Like many other Argentine leaders, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta has set his sights on the shocking victory of Isabel Díaz Ayuso to remain in the presidency of the Community of Madrid. Last Sunday, the Popular Party candidate charged the Socialism of Pedro Sánchez and the quasi-Chavismo of Pablo Iglesias with a simple campaign, which emphasized the responsible use of freedoms and the defense of presence in schools. Little ideology and a lot of focus on management.

Neither Madrid is Buenos Aires, nor Spain is Argentina, but the result of the Madrid elections emitted an incontestable signal of how urban electorates process these times of pandemic. Rodríguez Larreta, like María Eugenia Vidal, Patricia Bullrich, Martín Lousteau and even Mauricio Macri, observe these social movements with interest. But it is the Head of Government of Buenos Aires who try to get out of the conflict for a few days with the Front of All. And thus capitalize on what has been achieved after the Supreme Court ruling, which allows him to keep most of the students at their desks.

Above all, because following Napoleon’s advice from two centuries ago, the adversary is focused on a growing and exhausting internal battle. After having brought to the fore the weakness of the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, by preventing him from removing a simple Undersecretary of State, Cristina Kirchner he shook it again in the Senate. Through his correveidile, Oscar Parrilli, he approved a project to define the destination of the US $ 4,300 million that the IMF has to send to Argentina as a shareholder of the organization.

Guzmán’s strategy was use it as part of negotiating the agreement with the IMF, and use that money to meet pending maturities with the entity. Of course the Vice President has other ideas. He does not want to agree on anything before the elections and intends to use the funds to change the landscape of recession, poverty and unemployment dominating the economy in the midst of a pandemic. At the Instituto Patria there is no mercy for the minister. “If you do not agree, lock yourself in your office and let us work in peace”, they explain. These are days of uncertainty for the Government and for the once empowered Guzmán.

Politics often travels strange paths. While hostile to the IMF, Cristina writes 27 tweets praising Joe Biden and play with the fiction of a US president in Peronist tune. And Alberto takes Guzmán on his tour of Europe, to take it out of the Kirchner fire for a few days and to try that the prayers of Pope Francis keep him safe in the Ministry of Economy.

The President also prays to Biden, but to see if the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines will get him out of the quagmire he got into by a failed bet. That of entrusting the solution of the coronavirus to the fearsome labyrinth of business and ideology.