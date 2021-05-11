The classrooms in the main cities of the province governed by Alicia Kirchner They are closed at the initial, primary and secondary levels, since March 2020. The authorities’ explanation is that epidemiological studies do not enable face-to-face classes yet. A group of parents, seeing the favorable result of the City of Buenos Aires before the Justice, presented an injunction in Santa Cruz demanding the return to face-to-face classes.

Santa Cruz reported 109 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, a total of 2,710 active cases and 729 deceased people. Together with the detail of the numbers, it was specified that 66,827 doses of vaccines had already been applied.

The situation is complex for the province, being that there are still at least three of its main localities that are considered with the greatest community transmission, which prevented the authorities of the Provincial Council of Education (CPE) from authorizing the return to face-to-face classes.

It is the capital of Santa Cruz, Río Gallegos; the second city that follows in population density, Caleta Olivia -located to the north of the province- and the tourist pole par excellence, El Calafate.

These cities have their classrooms closed since March 20, 2020, when President Alberto Fernández signed the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) that established the first confinement.

The situation extended for a year also in other cities that acquired a combined modality at some levels, that is, part of the dictation is done in person and another virtual, as explained to Clarion from the CPE.

But after more than a year has passed, in the cities that concentrate the largest amount of population and keep classrooms closed, A group of parents from private and public schools appeared before the courts with an amparo action: they demand face-to-face education.

The situation was preceded by the debate that the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA) waged and that finally won before the Supreme Court of Justice. There he claimed that a DNU cannot close the 2,359 schools under Buenos Aires jurisdiction, understanding that the power over the government of education was constitutionally conferred on the CABA.

In the Federal Capital, the schools opened in February of this year and remain active. Epidemiological reports from the Ministry of Health of the City maintain that educational establishments are not sources of the main infections, that they also serve as primary detection of cases and that the cost of suspending face-to-face education is much higher.

In Santa Cruz, a group of self-convened parents from both Río Gallegos and El Calafate sought to follow that path and in the protection action initiated argued that education is no longer sustained under the virtual modality, among other reasons why connectivity problems that the province has. But above all, they stressed that with the corresponding protocols, a plan that allows them to return to the classroom can be carried out.

Before consulting Clarion, from the Provincial Council of Education it was explained that the decision of which localities have presence, give virtual classes or work under a combined system responds to studies carried out under two variables: the epidemiological situation and the vaccination of teachers.

To date, official numbers indicate that 20% of the Santa Cruz teachers have already been inoculated. This was the criterion defended by the provincial authorities: “presence is not enabled without vaccination of teachers,” they indicated.

Look also