Juan Luis Larrea has announced that he is no longer president of the Guipuzcoan Football Federation after 33 years in office, one of the longest of the territorial ones. In the virtual Assembly of the FGF, he revealed that he will not stand for the next elections, which will not be before October 31. The electoral board will begin to meet from tomorrow before forming the final table.

There are not many alternatives. The Garai Berriak platform is the only one that has stepped forward. Aims to “Putting players, coaches, referees and clubs at the center” and “knowing their needs” to, once stated, “launch new instruments that encourage participation”. But The controversy has jumped to the alternative group when it was discovered that Manu Díaz, a lawyer, coach and coach who works as a visible head, is a fan of Athletic, the eternal rival of the most representative club in the province of Gipuzkoa, La Real. A tweet launched in 2016 has raised blisters. In it there is a night photo of Donostia and the following text: “Saturday in Anoeta and today Monday looking at this painting. Everything is very tempting but I don’t change. It’s what it has to be Athletic.” Some fan jumped on him, also reproaching him for suppressing it so as not to leave a trace, and Díaz replied: “I am not a politician, I am someone who has spent 35 years in a club agreed with the Royal Society working for free, I am not a fool, do not believe. But I do not want to hide or give up what I have done in my life. That disables me? Greetings. “

Larrea joined the FGF as a director with José Antonio Arzak in 1981 and has been president since 1987. The most solid attempt to unseat him took place in 2008 and was led by the then president of Eibar, Jaime Barriuso, who ended up losing the vote by 57 to 51 votes. “I am leaving with a clear conscience of having done a great job for more than three For decades, the Guipuzcoan Federation has been in good health. See you on the football fields of Gipuzkoa ”, said Larrea.

Juan Luis Larrea Sarobe (San Sebastián, 1953) in 2018 he became an official candidate for the presidency of the RFEF. He came to the elections after having assumed command in the most delicate stage of the organization after the removal of Ángel María Villar and his alleged involvement in Operation Soule. He was treasurer for 30 years and served as president for eight months. Rubiales defeated him.