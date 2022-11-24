Larissa Riquelme, star fan of the soccer World Cup

Larissa Riquelme she is perhaps the most unforgettable female fan in the history of the World Cup. She was the undisputed muse a South Africa 2010when she fell in love with supporters from all over the world who admired her in the stands cheering for her Paraguay (the first time was on the occasion of the match against Slovakia): she became the most sought-after person on the planet on the Internet, the Spanish sports newspaper Marca named her”World Cup’s Girlfriend” and was the protagonist, among other things, of the parade at the most important Carnival in the world: that of Rio de Janeiro.

Larissa Riquelme, the “world” fan

Model, TV and radio presenter, showgirls, testimonials And influencers (or rather she calls herself “style influencers” and has 1.8 million followers on Instagram), the career of Larissa Riquelme has soared year on year.









Larissa Riquelme, from South Africa 2010 to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Twelve years later, even though his national team did not qualify for the World Cup 2022 going on Qatar you let it be known that you also follow football and the event organized by fifa. And then, twelve years later one thing must be underlined: time does not seem to have passed for her, at 37 years old Larissa Riquelme she is more beautiful than ever.







