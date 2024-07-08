Larissa Iapichino wins long jump in Paris Diamond League

Larissa Iapichino – fresh from the silver medal at the European Championships in Rome (with a measurement of 6.94, his seasonal best) – has won the race of long jump of the eighth stage of the Diamond League of Paris with 6.82 meters. The Italian athlete (who will turn 22 on July 18) on the Charlety stadium platform obtained the measure of victory thanks to the third jump (with zero wind). In second place with 6.78 the Bulgarian Plamena Mitkova, while third with 6.73 the American Quanesha Burks. Not very good the German Olympic and European gold medalist Malaika Mihambo who finished in seventh place. (6.60/0.6).

For the Italian champion – a Florentine representative of the Fiamme Gialle, daughter of Fiona May and Gianni Iapichino – this is the fourth success in the Diamond League after last year’s in Florence, Stockholm and Monte Carlo. “I was deflated, I didn’t like myself, but I was good at getting out of a complicated situation: doing a 6.82 when you don’t feel very well is something important and a Diamond won is always a Diamond won”, the words of Larissa Iapichino after having won the French race. And it is in the transalpine capital that he will be the protagonist in a few weeks in the race valid for the Olympics. “It was exciting to compete in Paris and I hope it’s a good omen”

World record in Paris: Yaroslava Mahuchikh in high jump erases Tefka Kostadinova

Yaroslav Mahuchik makes history at the Paris meeting by winning the world record high jump: 2.10 meters (on the first attempt) erasing the previous record of Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova (2.09 on August 30, 1987 at the World Championships in Rome). The Ukrainian champion, 22 years old, reigning European and world champion, had a personal best of 2.06 at the Stade Charlety in Paris. Second place went to Nicola Olyslagers (2.01) and third to Serbian Angelina Topic (1.98).

World Record in Paris, Faith Kipyegon in the 1500 meters beats… herself

World record also in the women’s 1500 with Kenyan Faith Kipyegon who runs 3:49.04 and improves her 3:49.11 of the Golden Gala 2023 in Florence. Second is the Australian Jessica Hull with 3:50.83, a new Oceania record and 5th time ever over the distance while third is Laura Muir who shatters the British record in 3:53.79.