Singer Dolina criticizes the idea of ​​a dress code for celebrities

Singer Larisa Dolina has spoken out about the idea of ​​a dress code for stars. Her words are quoted by “Fifth Channel”.

The performer called the proposal for a dress code for artists inappropriate censorship. “I believe that a costume is an extension of the artist. It should be very much in line with his organic nature,” Dolina explained.

The artist noted that one can go on stage in an outfit that “the song allows.” She also stood up for singer Olga Buzova, who was criticized for her revealing image at a concert in Ufa. “What, this hasn’t happened before? This is an isolated case that should be considered exactly as such. Well, the girl got something mixed up. Well, it happens,” she concluded.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Culture gave a positive assessment to the idea of ​​introducing a dress code for artists during performances. The department recommended that regional authorities “pay attention to the appearance of artists performing at cultural events, especially those held at state and municipal venues without age restrictions.”