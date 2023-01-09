67-year-old singer Larisa Dolina responded to criticism for a video with a dance in a short skirt in her Telegram-channel. The actress told the haters that she is in good shape and is not ashamed of her age.

“Ashamed? Why should I be ashamed? What am I dancing? I love to dance and I can. Why did you wear a short skirt? Firstly, this is the beach, and secondly, I have legs that can still be shown, ”the singer wrote.

The valley noted that she does not hide her age and even asks her granddaughter Alexandra to call her grandmother. “You might think that no one knows how old I am … You, who constantly points me to my age, calm down, finally. I look and feel like a maximum of 35-40,” concluded the singer.

The artist faced backlash from netizens after posting videoon which she dances with her granddaughter. In the video, a woman and a girl in front of a Christmas tree move to the music in identical short shirts and skirts. “Christmas tree in the Maldives and a small dance set,” Valley signed the video.

Previously, the Valley delighted netizens by posting a photo in an evening dress. “Look great”, “What a beauty”, “Gorgeous,” wrote fans of the artist.