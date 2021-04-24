Russian singer Larisa Dolina responded to the criticism of netizens who noticed significant changes in the artist’s appearance. This is reported by the “Dni.ru” edition.

Dolina denied information that the photos she posts on social networks are being retouched. According to the singer, she consulted with doctors about the nutritional system and lost weight thanks to intermediate fasting.

“Everyone claims that the photos that I post on Instagram are being retouched. And few people believe me, unfortunately, that this is not the case, that I never use a single gram of Photoshop. The secret is simple – good light plus my 21 kg weight loss. You need to take care of yourself – use all kinds of masks, wraps. These are all women’s affairs. And many women are lazy, that’s all, that’s why they criticize me, ”the singer explained.

In February 2021, the Valley was photographed with her family and surprised fans with her outfit. The singer wore a lilac suit, consisting of a jacket and a miniskirt, and complemented the look with boots with heels and a shoulder bag. As a result, netizens called the artist a gorgeous woman.