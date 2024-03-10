Larisa Dolina refused to wear clothes from foreign brands

Russian singer Larisa Dolina abandoned clothing from foreign brands in favor of a Russian manufacturer. She's talking about this stated at Moscow Fashion Week as part of the “You Won’t Believe It!” program on the NTV channel.

Dolina appeared at the event in a tight-fitting jumpsuit, embroidered with fragments of mirrors, and an organza cape in the colors of the Russian flag. Many fans considered the singer’s outfit a mockery of state symbols. However, Dolina explained that it is dedicated to Russia.

According to the singer, she now dresses exclusively in Russian brands. “My wardrobe is full of Russian designers. This applies to both shoes and clothing. I don’t need foreign rags,” she said.

Earlier it was reported that American rapper and designer Kanye West came out wearing a hoodie from a new joint collection with Russian designer Gosha Rubchinsky. The YZY SPLY capsule, called Gosha, features a gray hoodie, T-shirt and sweatpants, along with socks in gray and black.