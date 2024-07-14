People’s Artist of Russia Larisa Dolina came to Chelyabinsk for the classical music festival “Kurchatov Fest”. This was reported by the local portal “Good news”.

It is known that the singer performed accompanied by pianist Oleg Akkuratov. The festive events took place on Science Square. In addition to Dolina, other stars of Russian pop and world opera took part in the festival, including the State Symphony Orchestra of the Chelyabinsk Region.

According to the material, the festival is being held with the support of the Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region.

Earlier, a resident of Chelyabinsk created a giant icon at a festival of creativity for disabled people. Alexey Vertenov spent more than 10 years on its creation. The height of the plastic icon is over three meters, it consists of 45 thousand parts. He also submitted an application to the book of records.