The head coach of the Russian youth ice hockey team, Igor Larionov, remains at his post despite the fact that his players took only fourth place at the World Championship.

This decision was made following a meeting of the team headquarters under the leadership of the President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation Vladislav Tretyak. TASS…

As Larionov himself said, the coaching staff and the FHR are now analyzing the mistakes made, and the conclusions drawn will be taken into account when preparing the team for the 2022 World Cup.

At the World Youth Championship in Edmonton in the semifinals, the Russians lost to the Canadians with a crushing score of 0: 5, and in the match for third place they lost to the Finns (1: 4).

The USA national team became the winner of the championship, beating the Canadian team with the score 2: 0.

Igor Larionov became the head of the youth team last summer. The contract with him is valid until 2022.