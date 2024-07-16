Patch 7 of his will arrive in September this year as revealed on Steam, where we can also read: “we still have a few more tricks up our sleeves – including many community-requested features like cross-play and a photo mode.”

Lots of new things still up for grabs

Larian also teased that it is “working on a variety of other improvements, from gameplay tweaks, to quality of life improvements, to bug fixes, to performance optimizations.” In short, it looks like we are really looking at a major patch which will change many aspects of the beloved game.

The fact that patch 7 isn’t the last one is a bit of a surprise, considering that Swen Vincke, the head of Larian Studios, had previously said that this would be the final patchwhich would have put the game in the hands of players with the addition of mod support.

Larian also revealed that The closed beta for Baldur’s Gate 3’s next update will begin on July 22.. It’s unclear how long the closed beta will last, but you can pre-register on the game’s Steam page for a chance to get in right away.

Who knows what the future holds when Baldur’s Gate 3 will be more deeply moddable than it is now. In the meantime, we’ve learned that too many awards have slowed down work inside Larian Studios.