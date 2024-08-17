Eventually, Larian developers realized that risk creating a “too big” RPG and thus made some of the content cuts. In particular, Vincke revealed that “Moonrise Towers” was originally two towers, but was reduced to one in the final version. At one point, the ruins of the second tower were planned to be in the game, but were cut to save production.

Swen Vincke, the director of Baldur’s Gate 3 Swen Vincke was concerned about the length of the game : he thought it was too short despite being over 100 hours long and replayable multiple times. The veteran developer spoke about this fear in an interview at the BAFTAs, explaining: “You’ll be surprised to hear that we actually planned to do a lot more regions. I was initially worried that the game would be too short, but I’ve never been very good at judging the length of our games.”

An excellent result

The result of these choices was definitely excellent. It is clear that To many, the content cut will sound badbut it happens in practically all video games and is often used to prevent a project from getting out of hand, which in the event of excessive growth could become unmanageable.

After all, how can you complain about Baldur’s Gate III? We’re talking about a huge role-playing game full of things to do and redo, in case you want to try alternative paths with subsequent games.

In all this it is funny to think that even Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of Elder Ring, has declared in the past that he does not know how to evaluate the length of his games, so much so that he thought that 30 hours were enough to conquer the Interregnum. It must be a kind of disease that is spreading among video game directors.