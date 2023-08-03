Larian Studiosthe team behind Baldur’s Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin, he wants to remain independent and therefore would not be interested in possibles takeover proposals from companies like Microsoft, Sony and Tencent, just to name a few, according to the words of the founder and CEO Swen Vincke.

This detail comes from an interview with Bloomberg. In the article, Jason Schreier mentions the famous list of over 100 studios monitored by Microsoft that could potentially enter Xbox Game Studios, including Larian Studios.

In this regard, Vincke stated that the speculations about a possible acquisition are “always flattering” but that he has no intention of selling the studio in the future.

“I’m getting older, but I’m certainly not done yet,” Vinckle said.