Larian Studiosthe team behind Baldur’s Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin, he wants to remain independent and therefore would not be interested in possibles takeover proposals from companies like Microsoft, Sony and Tencent, just to name a few, according to the words of the founder and CEO Swen Vincke.
This detail comes from an interview with Bloomberg. In the article, Jason Schreier mentions the famous list of over 100 studios monitored by Microsoft that could potentially enter Xbox Game Studios, including Larian Studios.
In this regard, Vincke stated that the speculations about a possible acquisition are “always flattering” but that he has no intention of selling the studio in the future.
“I’m getting older, but I’m certainly not done yet,” Vinckle said.
Independence guarantees the full creative freedom of Larian Studios
In the interview Vincke explains in the case of an acquisition, the head company could push Larian Studios to maximize profits and limit creativity.
“The strength of this company is that I am very involved in the gameplay and also make the final decisions,” said Vincke. “We can do things in service of the games we’re making.”
In the meantime Baldur’s Gate 3 for a few hours it is finally available for PC, here is the launch trailer and our first impressions on version 1.0.
