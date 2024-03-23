As previously reported, Larian Studios with the next game he intends to realize something new” compared to previous works. But what does it mean exactly? More details came from the studio's CEO, Swen Vincke.

Brief summary for those who missed the latest. During a GDC 2024 panel, Vincke revealed that Larian Studios will not be making a sequel or expansions to Baldur's Gate 3, although post-launch support for the game will continue in the coming months with the introduction, among other things, of new cinematics and official mod support. Furthermore, the studio boss added that he will work on something new, but without adding further details on the matter.

Through an interview granted to Eurogamer.net after the end of the aforementioned panel, Vincke offered some further clarification on the matter, but clearly without getting too detailed. To summarize his words, the next game from Larian Studios will deviate from the previous onesbut not excessively.

“It will be new in the sense that it will be different from things we've done before” Vicke said. “It will still be familiar, but different.”

“The tone, style, way and in which we will achieve it they are certainly new to us and I think very attractive. I'd like to talk about it already – because I'm very excited about it – but I can't say more. But it's new in this sense.”