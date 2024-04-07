The companies that fire workers they only do it for investorsin order to prevent them from getting angry, given that none of them are at risk of bankruptcy: this was stated bluntly by Michael Douse, director of publishing of Larian Studios.

Speaking during the Game Developers Choice Awards, Douse spoke about thecurrent state of the gaming industry and how certain choices could easily be avoided, but there wasn't the will to do so. “We should feel humbled as an industry by what we are experiencing, but I don't see that happening.”

“None of these companies are at risk of bankruptcy, the only risk is displeasing investors“Douse continued, then added wryly: “Okay, that's how things work: the purpose of a public company is to create growth for shareholders, not to establish a happy climate for employees.”