Larian Studios announced a new game, for now unnamed. We only know that it will be shown in full during the The Game Awards 2022.

The announcement came via the Twitter profile development team officer. Larian Studios has said that we will have to see the reveal at The Game Awards 2022, then sharing a teaser video of the game that will be unveiled during the event.

The video shows what appears to be a square in a small town. In the center of the square is a statue covered with dry leaves and climbing plants. Fighting appears to be going on around the statue and blood splatters on the stone, just before showing that the statue is holding a small creature in its hands. The statue also seems somehow to be alive.

For now, we know very little about this new game from Larian Studios, which is also still working on Baldur’s Gate 3 at the moment. This latest game will come out of early access in 2023, it has already been confirmed.

Larian Studios also developed the Divinity Original Sin series, consisting of two chapters. Now, the team seems ready to announce something new: will it be a new chapter of Divinity or something completely new?

We will have to wait for the full announcement to find out in more detail what we can expect from this new title. What are your hopes?