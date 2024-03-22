Larian Studios won't be making any expansions for Baldur's Gate 3, but the developer isn't quite done with the game yet.

Following Larian founder Swen Vincke's GDC talk yesterday, in which he confirmed the company would not make Baldur's Gate 4 or any BG3 expansions, Vincke took to social media platform X to talk more about the studio's future with BG3 and clarify its future plans.

“I understand there will be disappointment because people fell in love with what we created,” Vincke said of the popular RPG, “but it was a story with a beginning, middle and an end and it doesn't need more.” Baldur's Gate 3 and its characters “now belong to [Dungeons & Dragons owner Wizards of the Coast],” he said, adding he thinks the properties will be “treated with respect.”



Despite talk of Larian's next venture, Vincke said the studio isn't finished with Baldur's Gate 3. “There's still a bunch of stuff coming,” he wrote, including official mod support and more cinematics for endings. “Just not new content.”

Baldur's Gate 3 continues to receive hotfixes and chunky updates across all platforms. The aforementioned mod support was confirmed by Larian director of publishing Michael Douse last month, and is expected to release sometime this year.

At GDC, Vincke confirmed that Larian's next game won't be related to Baldur's Gate 3 or Dungeons & Dragons, after criticizing capitalistic “greed” and the industry-wide layoffs which have been occurring for the past 18 months.