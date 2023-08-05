Swen Vincke, the director of Larian Studiossaid during an interview published by Bloomberg that the next game of the team will be smaller than Baldur’s Gate 3with the software house that would like to try to carry on more projects at the same time.

Vincke found himself in the spotlight perhaps even more than expected, considering the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC in full version was a huge successbut this also stemmed from a remarkable transformation of the development team, which increased in size impressively during the creation of the game.

While remaining a substantially indie team, also in terms of general spirit and way of organizing work, Larian now finds itself to be a mastodon with 400 people on staff, which can probably lead to a new way of carrying out the workfrom now on.

If so far the team has been used to developing one game at a time, moreover with painstaking care, it is probable that, with the increase in size, Larian will begin to devote himself to multiple games at the same time.