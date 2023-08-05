Swen Vincke, the director of Larian Studiossaid during an interview published by Bloomberg that the next game of the team will be smaller than Baldur’s Gate 3with the software house that would like to try to carry on more projects at the same time.
Vincke found himself in the spotlight perhaps even more than expected, considering the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC in full version was a huge successbut this also stemmed from a remarkable transformation of the development team, which increased in size impressively during the creation of the game.
While remaining a substantially indie team, also in terms of general spirit and way of organizing work, Larian now finds itself to be a mastodon with 400 people on staff, which can probably lead to a new way of carrying out the workfrom now on.
If so far the team has been used to developing one game at a time, moreover with painstaking care, it is probable that, with the increase in size, Larian will begin to devote himself to multiple games at the same time.
Larian prefers to be the underdog
Obviously, they can’t all be as huge as Baldur’s Gate 3: Vincke has in fact already reported that the next game will probably be smaller than the last one released these days on PC. On the other hand, the head of the team also reported that he does not feel particularly comfortable in this situation, with the game proving to be a global success and on everyone’s lips.
“It’s something that worries me, i prefer to be the underdog“, he explained to Bloomberg. In fact, the two Divinity: Original Sin titles are considered more of “niche”, although they are also great successes, compared to the sensation that Baldur’s Gate 3 is causing with its numbers on Steam. In the same interview, Vincke also said that his team prefers to remain independent.
#Larian #Baldurs #Gate #game #smaller #projects
Leave a Reply