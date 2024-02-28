“From the wolf's mouth I see some spiers and I imagine that it is a cathedral. Later I will discover that it is actually the Parliament. After all, I spent just a few hours here in Budapest before finding myself in handcuffs and I know practically nothing about the city nothing. I'm in the cell alone and fortunately I don't suffer from loneliness too much.” These are the words from the diary, letters addressed to his mother, from prison Ilaria Salisin which more than a year after his arrest, on 11 February 2023, he recounts his life in the Gyorskocsi Utca penitentiary, Cell 615, collected and published online by the newspaper 'La Repubblica' and by Tg3.

“Dear mother I am writing to you, it is the incipit of the photo of the diary page in which she still defines herself”I, a foreigner buried alive, are treated like a monster and I dream of freedom.” These are letters from the first days of March 2023 delivered by the Italian Embassy to the family members who decided to show them: “Every morning I see an extraordinary sight that unfortunately I will never see again from the subsequent cells. I see the dawn. At that now, since I don't know exactly what time it is, I'm normally already training. – continues Ilaria Salis – Sport is my only pastime because unfortunately I don't even have a book. Going out into the open air is always a strong experience: there you have it really feels like being in prison. Walking up and down like a caged tiger, in a space delimited on the sides by gray sheet metal, topped by a fence that disrupts the view of the sky and rolls of barbed wire along the perimeter in tall. No matter which way you turn, at least five stories of prison loom over you.”

“Free time is also the only time during the day in which I see other inmates. With some I can communicate in some more or less well-known language. The others scrutinize me from a distance as if I were a strange creature. – he writes Ilaria Salis again – Perhaps because of the bizarre boots I wear, perhaps because the local media have transformed me into a front-page monster and a sinister reputation as the “scourge of the Nazis” precedes me, or perhaps simply because I am a foreigner, I impatiently await the much desired contacts with loved ones in Italy and I write long letters, imagining that one day soon I will be able to send them. I can't wait! ……. A year later it will still be buried in the depths of this Tartarus and those letters , which I will not have the opportunity to send for many months, will become the basis for this diary”.

In another excerpt he writes: “I also receive the news that all my contacts are prohibited, blocked by order of the General Prosecutor's Office of the capital Budapest. EVERYONE. In practice I can't even talk to my mother. I can't and don't want to believe that this madness is real. It's not possible, I heard from them yesterday for the first time in weeks! I can't imagine how worried and heartbroken my parents will be. And I'm here in prison in a country I don't know, with no contacts and I understand almost nothing about what happens around me. I feel buried alive, segregated in an alien world, in a dark abyss 'where the sun is silent'”.