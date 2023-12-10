Genoa – Not just the mystery of the “misunderstanding” on the works intended, in the municipal budget, for the restoration of the shrine for the fallen of the Italian Social Republic. This tomb, the subject of a harsh political conflict in recent days, is also at the center of another story – with passages not all known and very clear – which concerns the name “Largo fallen RSI”, attributed to the area of ​​the Staglieno cemetery which is located near this shrine, but from where you can also access the tombs of the new Israelite department. The title “The Fallen of the Italian Social Republic” appears on signs visible to anyone who visits the cemetery, but the municipal councilor for civic services, Marta Brusoni, clarifies that it is not an official denominationdecided by the administration.

«The tomb of the fallen of the Italian Social Republic is located at the confluence of Viale Testero and Viale Superiore Testero – explains Brusoni – The name of the area has never been the subject of an official denomination with an act of the civic administration but assigned, like all the other names within the cemetery, to an exclusive functional need, using the references of the tombs present in the place. For example, Viale Mazzini leads to Mazzini’s tomb.”

It remains to be understood, however, why and by whom the private tomb dedicated to the fallen of Salò was chosen as a point of reference. Even more so because the cemetery wall which includes the shrine it also supports the tombs of the new Israelite departmentwhich can be accessed right from Largo ai fallen of the Social Republic.

But to the already singular choice of having Jewish tombs and a plaque commemorating supporters of Nazi-fascism coexist within a few meters, there was also the – unfortunate – choice of naming the square after the fallen soldiers of Salò. As for the signs, the councilor explains that «the signs were inserted in 2012 (transition year between the centre-left administrations led by Marta Vincenzi and Marco Doria, ed.) from the then direction that dealt with cemeteries, while the name dates back to an undocumentable past era”. And Brusoni also adds “there is no official request for a change of name even in the past”.

Now, however, the official request should arrive. «It is true that so far we have not formalized anything, however, as a Jewish community, during the past administrative cycle, we had expressed our discomfort with that name to some officials and municipal councilors», he says Ariel Dello Strologo, former president of the Genoese Jewish Community, former mayoral candidate of the progressive camp and current municipal councilor in the Democratic Party group. «Now we are thinking of presenting a formal request for a change of name – adds Dello Strologo – We have already started talking about it in the last meeting of the Community council. This is a topic that the so-called Segre council commission could also deal with when it takes office.” What Dello Strologo refers to is the special commission for combating the phenomena of intolerance, racism, anti-Semitism, incitement to hatred and violence, already established by the city council but not yet operational.

Meanwhile, next Thursday the deputy mayor, Pietro Piciocchi, is expected to present to the commission at Palazzo Tursi, the new version of the three-year public works programme for the entry relating to the interventions on the wall where the shrine to the fallen of Salò is located. The political conflict, in fact, was triggered by the fact that these documents indicated an allocation of 1 million and 750 thousand euros for consolidation and restoration work on this tomb. The opposition and the ANPI had rebelled, but Piciocchi had declared that it was a “misunderstanding”, due to an incorrect description of the intervention which, in reality, concerned the wall which includes the shrine and many other columbariums but above which the new Israeli department is located. The city council unanimously, therefore, also with the yes of the mayor Marco Bucci, committed the council to modify that text, specifying that there should be no intervention at the expense of the Municipality regarding the shrine for the fallen soldiers of Salò.