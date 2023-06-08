During the worst of the pandemic, when humans took refuge in our homes to escape the virus, many animals wandered through the cities. Although many of the videos about panthers, deer or badgers treading on the asphalt turned out to be false or recorded before the coronavirus, that exceptional situation has served scientists to analyze the flexibility of animal behavior. A work of 175 scientists following almost 3,000 mammals in the harshest of the confinement has allowed them to confirm that they moved and got closer to the roads. But the increase in mobility only occurred on the longest journeys and in the areas where the confinement was stricter. The authors of the work, published in Sciencebelieve that not only human infrastructure harms wildlife, but also the mere presence of humans.

Human constructions are among the most studied impacts on the natural environment. On the borders of Asia and Europe there are more than 30,000 kilometers of fences. On the European continent alone, a million artificial barriers interfere with the natural course of rivers. And half of Spain is less than a kilometer from a road. Highways and other man-made incursions into nature, such as railways, have a triple negative effect: they erect barriers, drive humans and invasive species deeper into the wild, and, as the lynx drama shows, multiply the outrages. But, what is it that really affects animal life, infrastructure or its use by humans? It is not easy to disaggregate both impacts. Only on exceptional occasions, such as the creation of the Chernobyl exclusion zone, has it been possible to study the change in animal behavior in the absence of humans. Hence, scientists have taken advantage of the months of confinement by the coronavirus to estimate its true impact.

The work published in Science shows that animals moved up to 36% closer to the roads. To measure it, the scientists tracked the movements of 2,300 animals of 43 species in dozens of countries thanks to the GPS collars they wore. But this greater proximity to the roads only occurred in areas with a high human footprint, that is, with a strong presence of infrastructure, agriculture, urbanized environments, and in the regions where the confinement was more severe.

The researchers used two other metrics: the total distance traveled in 10 days, on the one hand, and the distance traveled in one hour, on the other. Representing the two extremes of the mobility pattern. Researcher at Radboud University of Nijmegen and lead author of the study, Marlee Tucker, says that during the enforced confinement of humans, “animals traveled distances up to 73% longer than in the same 10-day period the previous year, when there were no lockdowns.” This comparison with 2019 is one of the strengths of this work. They have been following the same animals for several years, so they have been able to compare with the times when there was no coronavirus. For example, in a study also published in 2018, they already detected that where there are humans, animals move less.

As for short trips, the opposite happened: the animals reduced their movements. “The response was variable between individuals and species. Some traveled longer distances and others shorter, but on average there was a 12% decrease,” Tucker says in an email. “We don’t have the data to measure the impact of this change in animals, however, for some, it could be quite a significant decrease,” she adds. This change in the pattern could be due to the fact that, in the absence of humans, movements to avoid and flee them decreased between February and May 2020, coinciding with the harshest period of confinement, according to the authors of the study.

During lockdowns, large mammals crossed the roads naturally. MARK GOCKE

The Spanish Nuria Selva, a researcher at the Polish Academy of Sciences, spent the entire confinement in the Białowieża National Park (Poland), one of the last virgin forests in Europe. As a co-author of Tucker’s research, she points out that changes in animal mobility patterns depended on the degree of confinement: “The reduction was less in moderately urbanized or semi-natural areas. In those areas there were still people, like in the parks, where the human presence increased by more than 200%, ”she says.

Beyond mobility, human presence can also affect the physiology of animals. In a work yet to be published, Selva has verified that cortisol levels —an indicator of stress— were lower in bears and chamois in the Tatra Mountains National Park (Poland) during the months that human confinement lasted.

“A road where no one passes is not a barrier, the barrier is the traffic, it is us” Nuria Selva, researcher at the Polish Academy of Sciences and the University of Huelva

Selva highlights another great contribution of this work: “It has made it possible to separate the impact of human infrastructures and humans themselves. A road where nobody passes is not a barrier, the barrier is the traffic, it is us”. A few years ago, between 2013 and 2015, the biologist at Boise State University (United States) Jesse Barber carried out a series of experiments with the traffic. He recorded the noise of various highways and took it to various natural environments where there was no asphalt. His results showed that in calls ghost roads a large percentage of the birds disappeared. During the pandemic, the opposite phenomenon was observed: birds sang lower and communicated better during confinement.

The biologist from the University of A Coruña Alejandro Martínez Abraín highlights the statistical power of the work, but maintains that changes in movement patterns have only been observed in areas with the greatest human footprint, “in very severe confinement conditions and in extremes of animal mobility. He also remembers that they have not studied the presence of wild animals in the cities.

A raccoon walks through a nearly deserted Central Park in Manhattan on April 16, 2020 in New York City. The image was reproduced by those countries where the confinement was stricter. JOHANNES EISELE (AFP)

“Not all animals are interested in the fact that there is little movement of people,” says Martínez Abraín about the impact of infrastructure and human presence. “For example, regarding roads, many prey species are interested in having a lot of movement, because that inadvertently causes what is called in ecology the scarecrow effect, scaring away predators.” And he continues: “The bustards are interested in being near the roads, because they avoid the wolf and the hunters, who cannot shoot near a road.” And he has many more examples: the starlings that gather at the crossings, where there can be no hunting. The kites that fly over the route of the railway tracks looking for food. The rabbits that breed along the highways. The bears with cubs that go down to the villages to avoid the male that could kill their cubs. Or the wolves that do not cross the highways, “pass over them, by the change of direction, like humans,” recalls Martínez Abraín.

For the Galician university professor, the changes in animal mobility patterns are not a matter of confinement: “You have to trace them back to the abandonment of the field. Animals have been losing their fear of humans for six or seven decades, of urbanites who are not going to do anything to them. This has not been changed by the covid, it has been changed by the abandonment of rural areas. What happened during the pandemic is that they took one more step in their approach and we have realized something that we already saw happening ”.

