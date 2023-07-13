The engineer Diego Perdomo, the largest shareholder of Independiente Santa Fe, was admitted in the last hours by the Superintendency of Companies in a reorganization process due to financial crisis, on behalf of its main company: Perlun SAS

According to the SuperSociedades order, Perdomo’s company, which owns more than half of the shares of the Bogotá team, would have failed to pay its obligations for more than three months.

“The accumulated value of the obligations in question represents 69.3 of the total liabilities”reads the report of the Superintendency.

The amount, says the report, is more than eleven billion pesos.

And because the news comes amid rumors of a supposed sale of Santa Fe, Perdomo spoke about it with this newspaper.

Is Santa Fe for sale?

“It is true about the SuperSociedades, but it has nothing to do with Santa Fe”was the first thing Perdomo told EL TIEMPO on the subject.

The engineer, who incorporated his company from Perlun SAS on April 19, 2005, had arrived at Independiente Santa Fe in the midst of a serious financial problem for the team. And he also entered into a reorganization agreement. However, this time, Perdomo insists that the issue has nothing to do with the club.

“I accepted the issue of reorganization, but it does not affect Santa Fe”he expressed.

Regarding the rumors that have circulated in recent days, the manager was blunt from the outset: “I’m not selling the team.”

Then he emphasized: “So far there is no buyer, but if someone is interested, then they will be listened to. Today there is nothing”.

Santa Fe seeks to rebuild the path

Hubert Bodhert, DT of Santa Fe.

In a chat with EL TIEMPO, the coach Hubert Bodhert analyzed the outlook for his first semester with Independiente Santa Fe.

The team makes its debut on Wednesday, July 19, against Jaguares de Córdoba.

