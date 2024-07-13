Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/13/2024 – 18:54

The Federal Police and the Military Police of São Paulo seized 11.8 million contraband cigarettes this Saturday morning, the 13th – the equivalent of 20 full trucks. According to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, this is the largest seizure of this type of product ever recorded in the country.

The bundles were found in a property on Rua Junqueira Freire, in the central region of the capital of São Paulo, and valued at R$6 million.

According to the state government, military police were patrolling the region and were called to respond to a call regarding several people trying to enter a warehouse with a truck without a license plate. When the team arrived at the scene, however, the gang had fled.

With the support of federal police, the military located a man identified as the owner of the warehouse, who had allegedly been paid to receive the smuggled cargo, and arrested the suspect.

The incident was forwarded to the Federal Police, who will investigate the other people involved in the crime. The man arrested will be released on bail for smuggling and contraband. All the boxes were seized for incineration.