The largest search for the eponymous monster in half a century will take place at Loch Ness on Saturday. Two hundred volunteers gather by the water in the Scottish Highlands to catch a glimpse of ‘Nessie’.

The expedition was organized by the Loch Ness Center and a volunteer research team called Loch Ness Exploration. With drones, thermal scanners, infrared, underwater cameras and an underwater microphone, an attempt is made to spot the mysterious reptile. About three hundred people follow the search via live images.

The last major search for the animal took place in 1972. Responsible was the Loch Ness Investigation Centre, which was set up in the 1960s to find evidence for the existence of ‘Nessie’. In 1977, the research team was disbanded again due to a lack of results. A year later, 24 boats equipped with echo sounders searched for the monster again, but they only came across large debris.

Science deems it impossible for a gigantic reptile to live in the freshwater lake. Observations have so far only been based on witness statements. The first mention comes from the year 565, when an Irish monk claimed to have encountered the monster in the Ness, a river that flows from Loch Ness. More recently, in 1933, a hotel manager also said she had seen the "cetacean animal."

giant eel

Four years ago, scientists came up with a ‘plausible theory’. They discovered exceptionally large amounts of DNA from eels in the Scottish lake. It therefore strongly seemed that the Loch Ness monster is ‘just’ a large eel, although the researchers say that the DNA could also come from several small eels. “Eels usually grow to be 15 to 20 feet long, a lot smaller than what people say they see in the lake,” said lead researcher Neil Gemell at the time. “It could well be that one or two eels could become extremely large – fifty percent or even larger.”

Whether or not the monster exists, the myth surrounding it is certainly beneficial to the Scottish economy. The country catches millions of tourists every year hoping to see the monster. Many films, TV shows and books are also based on the legendary reptile.