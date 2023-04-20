What exactly happened is still unclear. Although the initial launch apparently went well, after several minutes the rocket appeared to be spinning uncontrollably. A short time later, the rocket exploded, which should have gone into space for the first time on Monday afternoon. Then a problem was identified in the first stage, which should cause the rocket to lift off the ground.

The Starship had no people on board yet. SpaceX said earlier that it hopes that one hundred passengers can go to space at the same time.

The rocket was almost 120 meters high, 10 meters higher than the Saturn V, the rocket that took people to the moon and back between 1968 and 1972. The newest rocket is also twice as high as the space shuttles and almost three times as high as the Soyuz rocket that took Dutch astronaut André Kuipers to space.

The lower part is the 70 meter long Super Heavy booster, with the motors that must ensure that the rocket takes off. When that work is done, the launcher will splash into the Gulf of Mexico. The 50-meter-long Starship capsule was then planned to continue flying across the Atlantic Ocean, southern Africa, the Indian Ocean, Indonesia and the Pacific Ocean. After an hour and a half and almost a complete circle around the earth, he had to come down in a controlled manner in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. See also Corona autumn: intensive care nurses expect a “complete catastrophe”

#Largest #rocket #exploded #test #flight