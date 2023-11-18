After a few minutes, the space journey of the largest rocket ever failed on Saturday. The unmanned Starship rocket was successfully launched and reached space for the first time under the watchful eye of Elon Musk, but then contact was lost. It was the second launch test for the spacecraft of the American space company SpaceX and its wealthy owner.
