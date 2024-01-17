Russian riot police cracked down on a large group of protesters in the eastern region of Bashkortostan on Wednesday. International news agencies report this. The protest followed the conviction of human rights activist Faïl ​​Alsynov, who was sentenced to four years in prison for “incitement to ethnic hatred”.

During the police action, several demonstrators were beaten with batons and Russian authorities used tear gas. The group of demonstrators is estimated at three thousand people – some Russian media speak of ten thousand people present. According to the local human rights organization OVD dozens of people were arrested and several were injured. One demonstrator is said to have suffered a “shattered head” from police brutality.

It would be one of the largest street protests in Russia since the start of the war against Ukraine. Footage shows supporters waiting for and cheering on Alsynov as he is led out of the court in Bajmak. There was then a confrontation with the police present.

Alsynov has always denied the allegations. According to him, the alleged racist comment — aimed at Central Asians and Caucasians — he made may have been mistranslated. Supporters mainly see the conviction as a new way for the Kremlin to silence critical voices.