By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The PL, the party of former president Jair Bolsonaro and which has 99 federal deputies, closed a question against the fake news project, which tries to establish a regulation of social networks and platforms in the country, with a vote scheduled for this Tuesday -fair.

When closing the issue, the PL signals how all coreligionists in the Chamber must vote, under penalty of party sanctions.

“The PL decided to close the issue in the Chamber against the PL (bill) of Censorship. Let’s overthrow this nonsense!”, published on Twitter the national president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto.

Other parties, such as the PSDB, have positioned themselves against the PL but have not closed the issue. The PSDB participates in a federation with Cidadania and, together, they have 18 deputies.

But the federation is part of a super block in the House with 173 deputies, formed by União, PP, PDT, PSB, Avante, Solidariedade and Patriota. Although eclectic, the group is seen as close to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who defends the proposal.

Lira, by the way, has already started the day with meetings and is still discussing the possibilities of approving the matter this afternoon.

Parties more identified with the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are also working to approve the proposal.

The PT, which is part of a federation of 81 deputies with the PCdoB and the PV, for example, published on its Twitter profile a survey by the Ministry of Justice in partnership with Safernet, pointing to the increased use of the internet to propagate hate speech.

Presented in 2020 by Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) the project has already been analyzed by the Senate and has been waiting for a vote in the House for 3 years. If the deputies approve a text with modifications in relation to that of the Senate, the project returns for a new analysis by the senators.

It is possible, however, that the proposal will not be voted on this Tuesday, given the controversy raised around it and despite being on the agenda.

Representatives of platforms, social networks and big techs criticize the PL and ask for more time for discussion, on the grounds that the way the text is, has an effect contrary to the intention of the project to combat the spread of fake news.

Google, for example, used its own platform on Monday to direct users to a link in which the Director of Government Relations and Public Policy at Google Brazil, Marcelo Lacerda, states that the bill of fake news would have the “potential to impact the lives of millions of Brazilians and companies every day”.

The government reacted and this Tuesday the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), linked to the Ministry of Justice, determined that the platform should immediately signal as propaganda the text contrary to the bill and that it publish in the same space text favorable to the proposal, under penalty of fine of R$1 million per hour of non-compliance.

The Google page no longer displays the link.

The author of the proposal also used Twitter to position itself. For senator Alessandro Vieira, “the saddest thing about this debate on PL 2630 is that the critics do not point to any concrete problem in the text or real alternatives to protect the digital environment”.

“Just lies, misinformation and manipulation, from criminals, platforms and irresponsible politicians. They are the same”, added Vieira.