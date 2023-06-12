With unprecedented large-scale flying exercises, NATO wants to show that it is ready for possible air strikes on the Western alliance. In Germany, which is hosting the air exercise, some expect major delays and canceled flights.

In the shadow of the war in Ukraine, Germany is preparing for the largest NATO exercise in the alliance’s nearly 75-year existence. From Monday, about ten thousand soldiers and 250 aircraft will participate in Air Defender 23, a large-scale military exercise that will last until June 22. The Netherlands, as one of the 25 participating member states, is also taking part.

In Germany, the armed forces Bundeswehr have designated three sectors in which flying exercises must take place. While the roaring fighter jets will mainly fly over the North Sea, they can also be heard and seen in the southern states of Rhineland-Palatinate and Bavaria, as well as between the Baltic Sea and the East German state of Saxony. Two corridors make it possible to fly to Estonia and Romania.

Air Defender 23 is special in several ways. It is the largest exercise since World War II to test the West’s preparedness for an outside attack. And then of all places in Germany, where defense and war were until recently dirty words from an unpleasant past. The Zeitenwende, the historic reform of German foreign and defense policy in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, quickly changed that.

German Air Force Chief of Staff Ingo Gerhartz gives a press conference in front of an aircraft painted in US-German colors for the occasion. © via REUTERS



The preparations for Air Defender 23 took years. The war in Ukraine has given the air exercise more urgency and status. “We are showing that NATO territory is a red line, that we are prepared to defend it every inch,” said Ingo Gerhartz, German Air Force Lieutenant General. It is a way of showing unity towards Russia, although this was not explicitly said in the run-up to the exercise.

The large-scale NATO exercise will 'most likely' disrupt air traffic in and around Germany, warns the German trade union Gewerkschaft der Flugsicherung. According to Eurocontrol, holidaymakers should expect delays that add up to a total of 50,000 minutes. As a result, 100 aircraft cannot land due to the nightly closure of airports, the European air traffic organization predicts. The airports of Stuttgart, Düsseldorf and Hamburg announced that they wanted to bring forward the opening hours.

“It could lead to restrictions on civil air traffic,” German Lieutenant General Gerhartz acknowledged. “But we will conclude the exercises before the start of the summer holidays in Germany.” Recently, nationwide strikes by security personnel paralyzed large parts of German air traffic.

The Netherlands is also contributing to Air Defender 23. Twelve F-35 fighters and F-16s returned this week from Norway and Sweden respectively, Commodore Johan van Deventer wrote on Twitter. The twenty Dutch fighter jets participate in the NATO air exercise in Germany.

A Turkish F-16 is also participating in the exercise. © ANP/EPA

