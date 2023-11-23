Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Press Split

Price increases could soon mean that kebab fans have to pay more. The largest meat producer announces significant price increases.

Murr – The price increase doesn’t stop with the kebab either. The largest kebab meat producer has announced that it will significantly increase prices. Thousands of kebab restaurants in Germany and Europe are affected. It remains to be seen whether a kebab will really cost 10 euros soon.

Expensive kebab meat: “The kebab should actually cost ten euros”

The kebab has been the Germans’ favorite fast food for years. It’s quick to prepare, tasty and cheap. At least he used to be.

Cihan Karaman, owner of the Birtat company from Murr in Baden-Württemberg, explained Stuttgart newspaper: “Actually, the kebab should cost ten euros.” In recent years, the ingredients for the kebab skewers alone have become around 50 percent more expensive. The prices for the remaining kebab ingredients have also risen drastically.

Drama about kebab prices: Due to the increase in the price of meat, kebabs are becoming more expensive. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Schöning

Keep customers: Ten-euro kebabs possible, but unrealistic

Karaman believes that the rising prices will soon reach kebab shops. However, a kebab for 10 euros will probably only occur sporadically, says Karaman. Many snack bar operators are afraid to pass on the price increase in full to their customers for fear of losing them.

The meat producer speaks from experience – his company has been supplying meat skewers to thousands of kebab restaurants for over 30 years. Around 50 percent of the goods are exported abroad, including to Poland, France and Spain. According to Birtat’s own information, Birtat’s products reach 13 million end customers every month – across Europe.

Good kebab: You can recognize it immediately by these characteristics View photo series

Doner price: Doner currently costs between six and ten euros

Kebab lovers have seen enormous price developments in recent years. A few years ago a kebab cost between three and five euros. It’s different today. In Berlin, a kebab costs on average around 7 euros ZDFinfo citing an as yet unpublished survey by the delivery service Lieferando reported. The kebab prices are most expensive in Munich with around 9.50 euros. If you want to eat a cheap kebab, you should probably go to Bremen. Here a kebab costs around 6.60 euros. Hardly any kebab shop offers a price below five euros.

Kebab lovers will not be spared a price increase. It remains to be seen how prices will develop and whether a kebab will actually cost 10 euros. It is also questionable whether customers are willing to pay the price at their favorite snack bar.

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by our employee Helmi Krappitz before publication.