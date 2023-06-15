A kidney stone the size of a grapefruit, as long as a banana and as heavy as a loaf of bread has been removed from a patient in Sri Lanka. Measuring more than 13 centimeters in length and weighing 801 grams, the kidney stone broke the world record when it was removed from a 62-year-old retired soldier. “I feel normal now,” said ex-sergeant Canistus Coonge.
#Largest #kidney #stone #removed #patient #Sri #Lanka
Ferry island | The seagull made a nest in an interesting place: “What a stupid seagull”
The seagull made a nest in a place that might not be the best possible.When Helsinki Tapio Häivä stepped onto...
Leave a Reply