A kidney stone the size of a grapefruit, as long as a banana and as heavy as a loaf of bread has been removed from a patient in Sri Lanka. Measuring more than 13 centimeters in length and weighing 801 grams, the kidney stone broke the world record when it was removed from a 62-year-old retired soldier. “I feel normal now,” said ex-sergeant Canistus Coonge.

