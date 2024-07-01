“Extremely dangerous” storm is expected, with risk of flooding and potentially fatal winds, warns monitoring center

Hurricane Beryl crossed the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday (June 30, 2024) towards the Windward Islands of the Caribbean. The phenomenon must take a storm.”extremely dangerous”, category 4, with a risk of flooding and potentially fatal winds in the region this Monday (1st July), according to the NHC (U.S. National Hurricane Center).

With winds of up to 215 km/h, the first hurricane of the 2024 season was about 240 km southeast of Barbados on Sunday night (June 30), the NHC reported in statement issued at 1am this Monday (Jul 1st). “Beryl is expected to remain a large and extremely dangerous hurricane as its core moves across the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean”, completed the monitoring center.

Category 4 is one of the highest on a scale of 1 to 5, with the latter being the most intense. A hurricane watch is in effect for Barbados, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Tobago. Martinique and Trinidad are on tropical storm watch.

Between 8 and 15 cm of rain is forecast for Barbados and the Windward Islands throughout Monday (1 July). The rainfall could cause “flash floods” in vulnerable areas, according to the NHC. Large waves are also expected to hit the southern coasts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. It is rare for a major hurricane to form this early in the season. Beryl is the first Category 4 hurricane ever recorded at this time of year.

Above-average hurricane formations, however, were already predicted because of the high temperatures recorded in the Atlantic.