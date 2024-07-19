Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have discovered the largest hoard of medieval coins in a decade. This reports Medievalists.net.

More than two thousand coins from the 11th-12th centuries were found by employees of the Institute of Archaeology of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic near Prague. According to archaeologist Filip Velimsky, they were buried in a ceramic vessel, of which only the bottom remained. “The treasure was probably hidden in the first quarter of the 12th century, during a time of political instability in the country. At that time, there was a struggle for the throne between members of the Přemyslid dynasty,” he suggested.

It is noted that the ancient coins were minted during the reign of three princes – Vratislav II, Bretislav II the Younger and Bořivoj II. Historians also said that during the Time of Troubles, the armies of rival princes often passed through the place where the treasure was found. The discovered money was most likely intended to pay soldiers’ salaries. Most of them were minted from silver, but some contain traces of copper, lead and other metals.

Related materials:

“Unfortunately, we have no data on the purchasing power of coins in the 11th-12th centuries, but it was simply an unimaginable sum for an ordinary person. It’s like winning a million in the lottery,” Velimsky said.

Experts from the Czech Academy of Sciences are currently working on the treasure. In 2025, it is planned to be displayed in the Kutna Hora Coin Museum.

Earlier it was reported that workers in India digging a pit to collect rainwater discovered an ancient treasure. Inside the dug box were 17 pearl beads, 13 gold medallions, as well as earrings, rings and silver coins.