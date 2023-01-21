As part of the HyFlyer II project, supported by British government funds, ZeroAvia successfully completed a ten-minute flight of its hydrogen-electric powered aircraft. The 19-seater plane has a system of two Dornier 228 engines and a propulsion system still in the prototype phase that combines electricity and hydrogen.

+ Scientist uses “miracle material” to make sustainable fuel

In the test model used now, the two fuel cell packs and the lithium-ion battery packs were housed inside the cabin. For commercial purposes later, these systems will be placed in outdoor storage to make room for more passenger seats.

ZeroAvia’s goal is to be able to certify this type of technology later this year, with plans to start exploring commercial routes by 2025. The company is also working on larger thruster models, of 2.5 MW, which will allow scaling the solution for planes with up to 90 seats.

See here a video published by ZeroAvia with the first flight: