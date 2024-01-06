Bolivian police have made the largest drug seizure ever. This concerns 8.7 tons of cocaine. The drugs were hidden in wooden tiles, the Bolivian police anti-drug unit (FELCN) said. According to Bolivian authorities, the drugs were probably on their way to the Netherlands. The market value is more than 480 million euros, which is the largest cocaine seizure in Bolivia's history.

