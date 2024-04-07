What can a person decide for himself when it comes to his own end of life? How far can self-determination go? Ask the seven people who will be tried in Arnhem in the coming weeks and they will say: people can decide almost everything about their own death – the moment, the manner – and self-determination should be absolute. The euthanasia law, they believe, does not provide enough room for people who consider life itself complete.

Two former board members of Coöperatie Laatste Wil (CLW), among others, are being prosecuted for participation in a criminal organization whose aim was to “intentionally assist another person in suicide and/or provide the means to do so.” Two others are also suspected of assisted suicide because, according to the Public Prosecution Service, it has been established that they supplied the suicide drug themselves and that some recipients have died. CLW is a connecting factor between the seven suspects because they were members or directors of it. The Public Prosecution Service is not prosecuting the CLW, but the seven suspects who operated together.

The Last Will Cooperative was founded in 2013 with the specific objective of bringing a humane 'last will drug' onto the market. In the early years, CLW and its members searched for a substance that could be obtained legally, and came up with a toxic substance that is normally used to keep laboratory fluids free of mold and bacteria. CLW later called this drug X. The cooperative planned to stock it with members and distribute it at meetings so that they would take home the right lethal proportions. They would also provide lockers so that people could keep it safe in their homes.

Public Prosecution Service intervention in CLW project

The Public Prosecution Service put a stop to the ambitious project because it is seen as assisted suicide, which is punishable. After that warning, CLW suspended its plans and says the organization primarily provides information. During that period, former chairman Jos van Wijk – also one of the directors who is being prosecuted – has always said that they want to stay “within the boundaries of the law”.

During the lawsuit it will become clear whether a group of CLW members continued with this project or a variant of it on their own.

In the trial that will take place in Arnhem in the coming weeks, the suspects are expected to argue for the right to self-determination. The Public Prosecution Service emphasizes the right to live, as can be read in an explanation of this process that they published in 2022. “It is everyone's right to control their own end of life,” the Public Prosecution Service writes. But: “This right can be limited by law. These limits are necessary to prevent abuse or people from ending their lives thoughtlessly. In those cases the right to life (…) is at stake.” The right to life, writes the Public Prosecution Service, is one of the “most important human rights”. “It is the legal task of the Public Prosecution Service to protect this right. Especially when it comes to vulnerable people who have not carefully considered their death wish.”

Previous conviction up to 3.5 years

Last year, Alex S. was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for trading in drug X, including via Marktplaats, but also via CLW meetings. According to the judge, some deals were concluded in that trial “in the informal atmosphere”, after 'living room meetings' that the CLW holds, in which the end of life is discussed with a small group of members.

The judge said that S. was protesting against the government by selling the suicide drug, which, according to him, curtails the self-determination of citizens. According to S., that was also the reason why he did not impose any conditions on the people who bought the drug from him: anyone could come to him. At least ten people are believed to have used the drug he sold to end their lives. Both S. and the Public Prosecution Service have appealed, which has yet to be heard.

It is unknown how many people have ended their lives with this drug so far, it is not recorded

The government has also tried to limit the influence of CLW and agent X. In 2019, then Minister Hugo de Jonge of Health, Welfare and Sport drew up a code of conduct with manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and web shops to no longer sell chemicals that can be used for suicide to private individuals. In practice, these rules are easy to circumvent: for example, the buyer can lie when purchasing that he needs the drug for his company.

CLW now has approximately 30,000 members, the majority of whom joined in 2017 when the CLW announced that it had found a suitable means. Cornald Maas and Hedy D'Ancona, among others, express their support on the organization's website. In their testimonies, the people who support CLW often refer to their own unpleasant experiences with the death of a loved one, which convince them that autonomy at the end of life must be great. “Just too often I have experienced that loved ones had not explicitly recorded something,” writes Cornald Maas, “and – despite the fact that they never wanted it that way – ended up in a deplorable final phase of their lives.”

It is unknown how many people have ended their lives with this drug so far, it is not recorded. In recent years, more reports of deaths involving this drug have been received by the National Poisons Information Center (NVIC), but these are small numbers and incomplete: In 2022, twelve reports at NVIC were determined to have been fatal. In 2021, there were four reports of deaths after taking drug

'March for self-determination'

The trial, which starts on Monday and will last more than two weeks, will discuss whether the suspects are guilty of participating in a criminal organization and whether they are guilty of assisted suicide. But people who want to have access to a means of final will will read something different from the ruling: to what extent the judiciary can limit autonomy. When the case starts in the Arnhem court on Monday, there will also be a 'March for Self-Determination' in that city, organized by the Brave Citizens Support Group (SDB) at the first of eight court hearings. CLW faces the lawsuits with confidence, says current chairman Rob van Doorn. “We are disappointed, but look forward with confidence to the process to prove CLW's integrity.”